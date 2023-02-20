Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)’s stock price has increased by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 16.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRMW is $20.06, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for PRMW is 155.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PRMW on February 19, 2023 was 760.59K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) Stock

PRMW’s stock has seen a 2.70% increase for the week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month and a 14.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Primo Water Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for PRMW stock, with a simple moving average of 15.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+55.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.