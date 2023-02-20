Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 71.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is above average at 4.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for BPOP is 71.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BPOP on February 19, 2023 was 494.87K shares.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, BPOP stock has gone up by 4.02%, with a monthly gain of 8.61% and a quarterly surge of 2.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for BPOP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $74 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BPOP, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BPOP Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.53. In addition, Popular Inc. saw 10.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, who sale 9,635 shares at the price of $80.38 back on Aug 26. After this action, VAZQUEZ CARLOS J now owns 118,015 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $774,461 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Jorge J., the Senior VP & Comptroller of Popular Inc., sale 1,383 shares at $80.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Garcia Jorge J. is holding 9,299 shares at $110,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.