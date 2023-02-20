POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)’s stock price has increased by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 7.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PNT is $16.50, which is $8.92 above than the current price. The public float for PNT is 89.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.44% of that float. The average trading volume of PNT on February 19, 2023 was 606.11K shares.

The -1.77% Simple Moving Average of POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s (PNT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has seen a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.84% gain in the past month and a 25.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for PNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for PNT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PNT Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.56.