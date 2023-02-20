Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 7.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is above average at 18.15x. The 36-month beta value for PLYA is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLYA is $12.00, which is $4.27 above than the current price. The public float for PLYA is 127.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of PLYA on February 19, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Stock Sees a-1.28 Decrease

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Hymel Ryan Paul, who sale 21,882 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Jan 06. After this action, Hymel Ryan Paul now owns 402,997 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $138,732 using the latest closing price.

Maliassas Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 15,542 shares at $6.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Maliassas Gregory is holding 232,303 shares at $98,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+22.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at -16.77. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.