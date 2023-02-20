Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 34.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PECO is $36.25, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for PECO is 116.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume for PECO on February 19, 2023 was 507.17K shares.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s (PECO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

PECO stock saw an increase of 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.68% and a quarterly increase of 11.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for PECO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PECO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PECO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PECO, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

PECO Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.52. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. saw 7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PECO starting from Massey Paul, who sale 9,600 shares at the price of $31.42 back on Nov 21. After this action, Massey Paul now owns 10,439 shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc., valued at $301,632 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stands at +8.37. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.