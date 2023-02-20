PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 19.83. However, the company has experienced a 4.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PETS is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PETS is $21.00, which is $0.05 above the current price. The public float for PETS is 20.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PETS on February 19, 2023 was 351.96K shares.

PetMed Express Inc.’s (PETS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has seen a 4.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.58% gain in the past month and a 4.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for PETS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for PETS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $32 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PETS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PETS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PETS Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+27.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +7.72. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.