Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 14.36. but the company has seen a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is 9.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRDO is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is $16.00, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for PRDO is 66.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On February 19, 2023, PRDO’s average trading volume was 433.36K shares.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has seen a 2.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month and a 1.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for PRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for PRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

PRDO Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDO rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Perdoceo Education Corporation saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDO starting from Kline John Robert, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Jan 17. After this action, Kline John Robert now owns 151,998 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation, valued at $147,600 using the latest closing price.

Kline John Robert, the SVP, AIU of Perdoceo Education Corporation, sale 36,774 shares at $11.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Kline John Robert is holding 161,998 shares at $422,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.50 for the present operating margin

+81.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at +15.82. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.