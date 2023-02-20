Parsons Corporation (PSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 44.17. However, the company has experienced a -1.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is 52.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSN is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is $49.11, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for PSN is 102.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On February 19, 2023, PSN’s average trading volume was 436.34K shares.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

PSN’s stock has seen a -1.28% decrease for the week, with a 6.58% rise in the past month and a -6.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Parsons Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.03% for PSN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for PSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

PSN Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.11. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw -3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from Ball George L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $41.50 back on Aug 05. After this action, Ball George L. now owns 122,857 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $2,905,000 using the latest closing price.

Ball George L., the Chief Financial Officer of Parsons Corporation, purchase 40,000 shares at $33.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Ball George L. is holding 170,000 shares at $1,336,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.70 for the present operating margin

+23.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +1.75. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.