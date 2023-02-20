Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 354.54. However, the company has seen a 1.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.54.

The public float for PH is 127.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PH on February 19, 2023 was 846.64K shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

PH’s stock has risen by 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.36% and a quarterly rise of 14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for PH stock, with a simple moving average of 25.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PH, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

PH Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $337.72. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 22.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Williams Thomas L, who sale 38,098 shares at the price of $352.63 back on Feb 13. After this action, Williams Thomas L now owns 229,027 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $13,434,498 using the latest closing price.

Czaja Mark T, the VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 430 shares at $351.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Czaja Mark T is holding 507 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.