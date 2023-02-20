Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 27.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 5.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARR is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PARR is 58.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On February 19, 2023, PARR’s average trading volume was 789.93K shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Stock Experiences 8.92% Monthly Change

The stock of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has seen a -5.35% decrease in the past week, with a 8.92% rise in the past month, and a 10.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for PARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for PARR stock, with a simple moving average of 35.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $19.50. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PARR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

PARR Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Yates Jim, who sale 10,711 shares at the price of $23.47 back on Nov 10. After this action, Yates Jim now owns 62,486 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $251,387 using the latest closing price.

Hollis Jeffrey Ryan, the General Counsel and Secretary of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 2,158 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hollis Jeffrey Ryan is holding 10,736 shares at $50,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Equity return is now at value 94.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.