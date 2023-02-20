Owens Corning (OC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 101.68. but the company has seen a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OC is $109.21, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for OC is 92.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on February 19, 2023 was 916.78K shares.

Owens Corning (OC) Stock Sees a-1.72 Decrease

OC’s stock has risen by 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.27% and a quarterly rise of 10.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Owens Corning The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to OC, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

OC Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.53. In addition, Owens Corning saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Mendez-Andino Jose, who sale 2,294 shares at the price of $104.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Mendez-Andino Jose now owns 15,608 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $238,576 using the latest closing price.

Fister Todd W, the President, Insulation of Owens Corning, sale 323 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Fister Todd W is holding 31,159 shares at $32,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 12.90 for asset returns.