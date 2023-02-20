OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 23.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSW is 1.93.

The public float for OSW is 54.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.20% of that float. On February 19, 2023, OSW’s average trading volume was 359.11K shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock Showcases 1.82% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 2.64% gain in the past month, and a 6.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for OSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for OSW stock, with a simple moving average of 19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OSW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

OSW Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 14,536 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Feb 08. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 481,628 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $160,709 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 14,453 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 100,000 shares at $159,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

-25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at -47.57. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.