ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 81.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OGS is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OGS is $79.17, which is -$2.62 below the current price. The public float for OGS is 53.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGS on February 19, 2023 was 610.34K shares.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, OGS stock has gone up by 0.37%, with a monthly gain of 6.53% and a quarterly surge of 0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for ONE Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for OGS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for OGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $77 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for OGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OGS, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OGS Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.33. In addition, ONE Gas Inc. saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from Hutchinson Michael G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.95 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hutchinson Michael G now owns 13,239 shares of ONE Gas Inc., valued at $76,950 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, the Director of ONE Gas Inc., sale 800 shares at $76.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A is holding 10,019 shares at $61,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+20.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc. stands at +11.41. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.