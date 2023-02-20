Olo Inc. (OLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 8.38. However, the company has seen a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLO is $9.75, which is $1.61 above than the current price. The public float for OLO is 102.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.31% of that float. The average trading volume of OLO on February 19, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Olo Inc.’s (OLO) Stock

OLO’s stock has seen a 1.62% increase for the week, with a 14.17% rise in the past month and a 3.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for Olo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for OLO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for OLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

OLO Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Benevides Peter J., who sale 37,195 shares at the price of $7.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Benevides Peter J. now owns 14,463 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $272,639 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 97,805 shares at $7.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 51,658 shares at $692,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.83 for the present operating margin

+79.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -28.30. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.