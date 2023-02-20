Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 351.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ODFL is $355.17, which is -$1.34 below the current price. The public float for ODFL is 96.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on February 19, 2023 was 819.74K shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

ODFL’s stock has seen a 1.67% increase for the week, with a 14.19% rise in the past month and a 15.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for ODFL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $326 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $395, previously predicting the price at $315. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ODFL, setting the target price at $388 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ODFL Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $348.32. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $351.82 back on Feb 16. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 822,707 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $7,036,400 using the latest closing price.

Gabosch Bradley R, the Director of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $358.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Gabosch Bradley R is holding 5,818 shares at $967,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.40 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +22.00. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.