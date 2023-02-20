OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 38.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OGE is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OGE is 199.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGE on February 19, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

OGE Energy Corp.’s (OGE) Stock: A -1.04% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has gone down by -0.18% for the week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month and a -0.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for OGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for OGE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $40 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for OGE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to OGE, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

OGE Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.82. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from McQuistion Cristina F, who sale 3,067 shares at the price of $38.23 back on Nov 11. After this action, McQuistion Cristina F now owns 22,485 shares of OGE Energy Corp., valued at $117,257 using the latest closing price.

Horn Patricia D, the VP-Governance & Corp Sec of OGE Energy Corp., sale 4,015 shares at $39.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Horn Patricia D is holding 27,875 shares at $160,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+30.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for OGE Energy Corp. stands at +20.18. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.