Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)’s stock price has increased by 1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 20.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is above average at 513.50x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is $22.75, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for OCSL is 72.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCSL on February 19, 2023 was 478.05K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 1.68 Increase on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) Stock

OCSL’s stock has seen a 3.16% increase for the week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month and a -1.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for OCSL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.25 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to OCSL, setting the target price at $7.25 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

OCSL Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.21. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Pendo Mathew, who purchase 680 shares at the price of $19.72 back on Feb 09. After this action, Pendo Mathew now owns 37,979 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $13,407 using the latest closing price.

CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the Director of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 3,800 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R is holding 23,000 shares at $26,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+80.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +10.45.