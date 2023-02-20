O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 22.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.40.

The public float for OI is 154.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for OI on February 19, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) Stock

OI stock saw an increase of 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.21% and a quarterly increase of 33.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for O-I Glass Inc. (OI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.36% for OI stock, with a simple moving average of 40.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

OI Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.04. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 32.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Torno Vitaliano, who sale 17,299 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Feb 07. After this action, Torno Vitaliano now owns 158,010 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $384,306 using the latest closing price.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, the SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing of O-I Glass Inc., sale 2,510 shares at $22.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD is holding 55,368 shares at $56,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Equity return is now at value 45.00, with 5.30 for asset returns.