Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 14.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWBI is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NWBI is $13.90, which is -$0.16 below the current price. The public float for NWBI is 125.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWBI on February 19, 2023 was 635.84K shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Stock Faces 1.31% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen a -0.64% decrease in the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a -5.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for NWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for NWBI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWBI reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for NWBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NWBI, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

NWBI Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Meegan John P, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Feb 01. After this action, Meegan John P now owns 68,496 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $102,618 using the latest closing price.

Reitzes Mark T., the SEVP, Commercial Banking of Northwest Bancshares Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Reitzes Mark T. is holding 30,511 shares at $26,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +23.89. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.