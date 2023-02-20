Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 465.35. However, the company has seen a 1.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Jeff Bezos’s Space Company Bids Again for NASA Moon Lander

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) by analysts is $509.26, which is $49.93 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 151.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NOC was 989.80K shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

NOC stock saw an increase of 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.40% and a quarterly increase of -6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for NOC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $478, previously predicting the price at $500. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NOC, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

NOC Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.48. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Petryszyn Mary D, who sale 856 shares at the price of $465.92 back on Feb 15. After this action, Petryszyn Mary D now owns 8,139 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $398,828 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Michael A, the Corp VP, Controller & CAO of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 203 shares at $465.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Hardesty Michael A is holding 2,534 shares at $94,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.