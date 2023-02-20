New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 75.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that New Relic Stock Tanks After Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

, and the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEWR is $79.75, which is $4.87 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 54.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for NEWR on February 19, 2023 was 568.61K shares.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen a 0.04% increase in the past week, with a 33.14% gain in the past month, and a 32.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.06% for NEWR stock, with a simple moving average of 32.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEWR, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NEWR Trading at 23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +30.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.65. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Friedrichs Kristy, who sale 368 shares at the price of $75.07 back on Feb 17. After this action, Friedrichs Kristy now owns 15,679 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $27,626 using the latest closing price.

Staples William, the Chief Executive Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 4,454 shares at $76.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Staples William is holding 75,159 shares at $339,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+67.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -31.88. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.