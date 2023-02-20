Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 102.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is $126.92, which is $23.38 above the current market price. The public float for NBIX is 94.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on February 19, 2023 was 806.35K shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stock Faces 2.04% Weekly Volatility

NBIX stock saw a decrease of 0.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for NBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $130 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NBIX, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

NBIX Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.39. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, who sale 2,274 shares at the price of $104.30 back on Feb 08. After this action, GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES now owns 491,365 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $237,185 using the latest closing price.

Cooke Julie, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 1,328 shares at $103.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Cooke Julie is holding 27,424 shares at $137,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.