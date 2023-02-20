Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE: NHS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 8.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE: NHS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for NHS is 19.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for NHS on February 19, 2023 was 109.58K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s (NHS) Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has seen a -7.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.08% decline in the past month and a -0.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for NHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for NHS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.24% for the last 200 days.

NHS Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NHS fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NHS starting from Lind Joseph, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.14 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lind Joseph now owns 20,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., valued at $45,714 using the latest closing price.

Lind Joseph, the Portfolio Manager of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Lind Joseph is holding 15,000 shares at $46,238 based on the most recent closing price.