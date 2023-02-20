Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 65.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is $73.93, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for BYD is 74.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYD on February 19, 2023 was 923.36K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) Stock

In the past week, BYD stock has gone up by 0.84%, with a monthly gain of 13.22% and a quarterly surge of 10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Boyd Gaming Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for BYD stock, with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BYD Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.89. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 73,000 shares at the price of $67.11 back on Feb 15. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 14,097,372 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $4,899,030 using the latest closing price.

Bogich Ted, the Executive Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 30,433 shares at $67.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Bogich Ted is holding 75,858 shares at $2,048,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.75 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +17.98. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 9.10 for asset returns.