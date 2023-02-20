National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 58.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) by analysts is $70.20, which is $12.04 above the current market price. The public float for NFG is 90.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NFG was 521.09K shares.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, NFG stock has gone down by -0.63%, with a monthly decline of -0.99% and a quarterly plunge of -8.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for National Fuel Gas Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for NFG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFG

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFG reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for NFG stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to NFG, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

NFG Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.24. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFG starting from KRAEMER RONALD C, who sale 1,390 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 23. After this action, KRAEMER RONALD C now owns 45,995 shares of National Fuel Gas Company, valued at $97,306 using the latest closing price.

TANSKI RONALD J, the Director of National Fuel Gas Company, sale 42,555 shares at $69.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that TANSKI RONALD J is holding 311,900 shares at $2,976,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 7.60 for asset returns.