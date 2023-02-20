Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 302.50. but the company has seen a -1.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is above average at 40.57x. The 36-month beta value for MCO is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MCO is 182.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of MCO on February 19, 2023 was 798.74K shares.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Stock Showcases -4.56% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, MCO stock has gone down by -1.73%, with a monthly decline of -3.68% and a quarterly surge of 1.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Moody’s Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for MCO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCO reach a price target of $324. The rating they have provided for MCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

MCO Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.92. In addition, Moody’s Corporation saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from MCDANIEL RAYMOND W, who sale 38,454 shares at the price of $331.79 back on Feb 02. After this action, MCDANIEL RAYMOND W now owns 67,275 shares of Moody’s Corporation, valued at $12,758,587 using the latest closing price.

MCDANIEL RAYMOND W, the Director of Moody’s Corporation, sale 17,009 shares at $325.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that MCDANIEL RAYMOND W is holding 67,275 shares at $5,533,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Equity return is now at value 71.40, with 12.00 for asset returns.