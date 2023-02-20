Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 292.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/17/21 that Obamacare Stocks Rally After Supreme Court Backs Healthcare Law

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOH is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOH is $358.20, which is $63.62 above the current price. The public float for MOH is 57.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOH on February 19, 2023 was 537.73K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Molina Healthcare Inc.’s (MOH) Stock

The stock of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has seen a -2.71% decrease in the past week, with a -0.67% drop in the past month, and a -5.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for MOH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for MOH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $388 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOH reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for MOH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to MOH, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

MOH Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.80. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc. saw -10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from Russo Marc, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $351.17 back on Dec 12. After this action, Russo Marc now owns 15,513 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc., valued at $526,755 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of Molina Healthcare Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $339.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 15,491 shares at $848,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc. stands at +2.48. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.