Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 24.05. however, the company has experienced a 8.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is 18.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOD is 2.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is $27.50, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On February 19, 2023, MOD’s average trading volume was 432.59K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has experienced a 8.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.92% rise in the past month, and a 16.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for MOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for MOD stock, with a simple moving average of 53.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $25 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

MOD Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +203.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Lucareli Michael B, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $19.58 back on Nov 07. After this action, Lucareli Michael B now owns 293,287 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $1,174,719 using the latest closing price.

Moore Larry Oscar, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 16,700 shares at $15.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Moore Larry Oscar is holding 75,515 shares at $261,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +4.15. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.