Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 49.76. however, the company has experienced a -6.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is $53.55, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for MEOH is 68.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEOH on February 19, 2023 was 319.92K shares.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, MEOH stock has gone down by -6.03%, with a monthly gain of 8.69% and a quarterly surge of 25.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Methanex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for MEOH stock, with a simple moving average of 19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $60 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

MEOH Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.77. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at +8.21. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.