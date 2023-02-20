MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 31.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is $34.33, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for MDU is 201.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on February 19, 2023 was 739.12K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on MDU Resources Group Inc.’s (MDU) Stock

MDU stock saw an increase of 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.74% and a quarterly increase of 5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of 8.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MDU, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

MDU Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.86. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +5.27. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.