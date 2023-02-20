Maximus Inc. (MMS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 84.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is above average at 27.18x. The 36-month beta value for MMS is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMS is $97.00, which is $13.0 above than the current price. The public float for MMS is 60.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of MMS on February 19, 2023 was 416.45K shares.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Stock Records 35.00% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Maximus Inc. (MMS) has seen a 0.06% increase in the past week, with a 16.62% rise in the past month, and a 35.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for MMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.61% for MMS stock, with a simple moving average of 28.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $105 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMS reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for MMS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MMS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MMS Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.22. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw 14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Baylinson Ilene R., who sale 9,550 shares at the price of $82.74 back on Feb 10. After this action, Baylinson Ilene R. now owns 10,044 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $790,167 using the latest closing price.

FRANCIS DAVID, the General Counsel of Maximus Inc., sale 3,632 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that FRANCIS DAVID is holding 10,026 shares at $271,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+18.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +4.40. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.