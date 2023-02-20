MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.02. however, the company has experienced a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is 7.25x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is $9.00, which is -$0.92 below the current market price. The public float for MBC is 127.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On February 19, 2023, MBC’s average trading volume was 3.37M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of MasterBrand Inc.’s (MBC) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for MasterBrand Inc. (MBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.52% for MBC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.93% for the last 200 days.

MBC Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC rose by +1.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, MasterBrand Inc. saw 31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBC starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 1,481 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Jan 23. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 15,779,507 shares of MasterBrand Inc., valued at $12,608 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of MasterBrand Inc., sale 1,362 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 15,778,583 shares at $11,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc. stands at +6.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.