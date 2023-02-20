MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 98.89. but the company has seen a 1.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is above average at 67.25x. The 36-month beta value for MTZ is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTZ is $111.67, which is $15.65 above than the current price. The public float for MTZ is 59.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume of MTZ on February 19, 2023 was 575.10K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of MasTec Inc.’s (MTZ) Stock

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has seen a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.11% gain in the past month and a 5.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for MTZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for MTZ stock, with a simple moving average of 17.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on December 27th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTZ, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

MTZ Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.21. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +4.14. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.