Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 27.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) by analysts is $32.00, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for TRN is 80.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TRN was 385.43K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Stock Updates

The stock of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has gone up by 3.77% for the week, with a 4.22% rise in the past month and a -4.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.70% for TRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for TRN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TRN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $30 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for TRN stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRN, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

TRN Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRN rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.96. In addition, Trinity Industries Inc. saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRN starting from Madison Brian D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $34.19 back on Mar 24. After this action, Madison Brian D now owns 62,953 shares of Trinity Industries Inc., valued at $205,140 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of Trinity Industries Inc., sale 3,780,000 shares at $28.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 90,847 shares at $107,541,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.03 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Industries Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.