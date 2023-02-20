Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.16 compared to its previous closing price of 10.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) is above average at 12.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is $14.00, which is $4.26 above the current market price. The public float for MX is 43.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MX on February 19, 2023 was 282.12K shares.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Stock Observes -22.41% 200-Day Moving Average

MX’s stock has fallen by -3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.41% and a quarterly rise of 3.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for MX stock, with a simple moving average of -22.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MX reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

MX Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation saw 3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MX starting from Kim Young-Joon, who purchase 5,460 shares at the price of $17.37 back on Feb 24. After this action, Kim Young-Joon now owns 341,067 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $94,840 using the latest closing price.

Kim Theodore S purchase 3,000 shares at $18.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Kim Theodore S is holding 150,799 shares at $55,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+32.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.