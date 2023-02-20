Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 174.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LECO is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LECO is $164.14, which is -$12.15 below the current price. The public float for LECO is 56.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LECO on February 19, 2023 was 337.69K shares.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) has seen a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.25% gain in the past month and a 18.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for LECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for LECO stock, with a simple moving average of 25.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LECO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LECO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LECO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LECO reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for LECO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to LECO, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

LECO Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LECO rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.08. In addition, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. saw 22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LECO starting from Doria Gregory, who sale 170 shares at the price of $143.45 back on Dec 15. After this action, Doria Gregory now owns 3,436 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., valued at $24,386 using the latest closing price.

Bruno Gabriel, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., sale 2,482 shares at $150.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Bruno Gabriel is holding 22,507 shares at $372,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.46 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. stands at +8.55. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with 16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.