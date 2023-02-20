Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 142.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lear Corporation (LEA) is $153.45, which is $10.2 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEA on February 19, 2023 was 522.03K shares.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Stock Experiences 7.04% Monthly Change

The stock of Lear Corporation (LEA) has seen a 4.72% increase in the past week, with a 7.04% gain in the past month, and a 1.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for LEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for LEA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $155 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEA, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

LEA Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.77. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from VIdershain Marianne, who sale 267 shares at the price of $141.44 back on Feb 14. After this action, VIdershain Marianne now owns 272 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $37,764 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RAYMOND E, the President and CEO of Lear Corporation, sale 11,261 shares at $137.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that SCOTT RAYMOND E is holding 28,000 shares at $1,547,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.