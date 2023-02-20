KLA Corporation (KLAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 392.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KLAC is $438.16, which is $36.3 above the current price. The public float for KLAC is 138.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on February 19, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

The 9.39% Simple Moving Average of KLA Corporation’s (KLAC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

KLAC stock saw a decrease of -1.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.53% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for KLA Corporation (KLAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for KLAC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $325 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $505. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to KLAC, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

KLAC Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $406.43. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Khan Ahmad A., who sale 3,864 shares at the price of $399.46 back on Feb 14. After this action, Khan Ahmad A. now owns 70,195 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $1,543,504 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jeneanne Michelle, the Director of KLA Corporation, sale 500 shares at $406.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hanley Jeneanne Michelle is holding 3,554 shares at $203,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. Equity return is now at value 139.00, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.