KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 14.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/25/22 that Carvana Expects a ‘Challenging’ First Quarter. But the Stock Rises on Adesa Purchase.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KAR is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KAR is $18.57, which is $3.88 above the current price. The public float for KAR is 106.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KAR on February 19, 2023 was 692.62K shares.

An In-Depth Look at KAR Auction Services Inc.’s (KAR) Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month, and a 2.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for KAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for KAR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KAR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KAR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for KAR stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2022.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Neutral” to KAR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

KAR Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAR rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, KAR Auction Services Inc. saw 11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KAR starting from Kestner Michael T., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.70 back on May 19. After this action, Kestner Michael T. now owns 10,922 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc., valued at $73,500 using the latest closing price.

HALLETT JAMES P, the Executive Chairman of KAR Auction Services Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that HALLETT JAMES P is holding 626,142 shares at $1,315,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+34.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for KAR Auction Services Inc. stands at +2.71. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.