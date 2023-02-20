JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 52.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 125.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) by analysts is $466.27, which is $10.91 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 43.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of JKS was 1.00M shares.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (JKS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has seen a -3.88% decrease in the past week, with a -8.64% drop in the past month, and a 1.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for JKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.80% for JKS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKS reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for JKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to JKS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

JKS Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.75. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

+16.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +1.77. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.