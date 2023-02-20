JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 13.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is above average at 22.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is $11.08, which is -$1.94 below the current market price. The public float for JELD is 83.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JELD on February 19, 2023 was 588.81K shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a 19.83% rise in the past month and a 28.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.98% for JELD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for JELD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to JELD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

JELD Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 33.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchase 30,900 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Jan 31. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 1,103,223 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $378,534 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 1,099,659 shares at $365,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.14 for the present operating margin

+20.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +3.54. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.