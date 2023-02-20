Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): A Technical Analysis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 146.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Midsize Pharmaceutical Firms Are the Industry’s Big Deal Makers

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is $202.41, which is $53.66 above the current market price. The public float for JAZZ is 61.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAZZ on February 19, 2023 was 540.89K shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Stock Showcases -3.70% 20-Day Moving Average

JAZZ’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.37% and a quarterly rise of 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for JAZZ stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $190 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

JAZZ Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.94. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Pearce Samantha, who sale 531 shares at the price of $157.26 back on Feb 02. After this action, Pearce Samantha now owns 11,309 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $83,505 using the latest closing price.

COZADD BRUCE C, the Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 1,000 shares at $155.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that COZADD BRUCE C is holding 367,078 shares at $155,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.90 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -10.65. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.