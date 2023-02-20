J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 187.95. however, the company has experienced a -1.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBHT is $193.17, which is $4.97 above the current market price. The public float for JBHT is 81.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume for JBHT on February 19, 2023 was 704.47K shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

JBHT’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a 4.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for JBHT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $168 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.60. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from HARPER ALFRED C, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $190.33 back on Feb 13. After this action, HARPER ALFRED C now owns 32,556 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $1,008,751 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Shelley, the EVP, CCO & People/HR of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $186.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Simpson Shelley is holding 77,630 shares at $1,302,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.