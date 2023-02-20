Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has increased by 2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 4.78. However, the company has experienced a 17.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for ILPT is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ILPT is $6.17, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume for ILPT on February 19, 2023 was 960.16K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) Stock Performance

ILPT’s stock has seen a 17.18% increase for the week, with a 21.23% rise in the past month and a 37.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.29% for ILPT stock, with a simple moving average of -37.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at 24.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares surge +23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 50.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 3,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $10,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.