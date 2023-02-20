HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. but the company has seen a -7.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

, and the 36-month beta value for HUYA is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HUYA is $36.19, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for HUYA is 89.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for HUYA on February 19, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock Observes 35.18% 200-Day Moving Average

HUYA stock saw a decrease of -7.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.83% and a quarterly a decrease of 71.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for HUYA Inc. (HUYA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.31% for HUYA stock, with a simple moving average of 35.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.20 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUYA reach a price target of $3.60, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for HUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUYA, setting the target price at $2.90 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw 20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.69 for the present operating margin

+14.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at +5.14. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.