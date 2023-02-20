Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 25.31. but the company has seen a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $28.59, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.68B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on February 19, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock Updates

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a 1.63% increase in the past week, with a 7.95% rise in the past month, and a 8.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for HMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.78. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.