Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 72.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HXL is at 1.26.

The public float for HXL is 83.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume for HXL on February 19, 2023 was 554.32K shares.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

HXL stock saw an increase of 3.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.96% and a quarterly increase of 23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Hexcel Corporation (HXL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.42% for HXL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HXL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for HXL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

HXL Trading at 14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.13. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Merlot Thierry, who sold 4,192 shares at the price of $70.11 back on Feb 03. After this action, Merlot Thierry now owns 38,010 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $293,901 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry sold 4,265 shares at $68.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 38,010 shares at $292,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +8.17. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.