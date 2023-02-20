HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: A Value Analysis

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 263.15. However, the company has experienced a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Hiring Gets Easier for Some Employers Despite Hot Job Market

The price-to-earnings ratio for HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 13.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for HCA is 210.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On February 19, 2023, HCA’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock Faces 1.67% Weekly Volatility

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has experienced a 2.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a 13.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for HCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.15% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 21.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $160 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $271 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.38. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Berres Jennifer, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $255.23 back on Feb 07. After this action, Berres Jennifer now owns 7,392 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,020,912 using the latest closing price.

RUTHERFORD BILL B, the CFO and EVP of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $258.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that RUTHERFORD BILL B is holding 81,632 shares at $7,745,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Equity return is now at value -260.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.