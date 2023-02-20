Harsco Corporation (HSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC)’s stock price has increased by 4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 8.34. However, the company has experienced a 7.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harsco Corporation (HSC) by analysts is $11.90, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for HSC is 77.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HSC was 503.03K shares.

HSC’s stock has seen a 7.28% increase for the week, with a 23.79% rise in the past month and a 26.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for Harsco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for HSC stock, with a simple moving average of 33.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HSC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

HSC Trading at 20.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw 38.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSC starting from GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Feb 28. After this action, GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III now owns 701,776 shares of Harsco Corporation, valued at $298,000 using the latest closing price.

Aga Anshooman, the SVP and CFO of Harsco Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Aga Anshooman is holding 4,000 shares at $23,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.07 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harsco Corporation stands at +1.20. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.