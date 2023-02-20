Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 50.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HWC is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HWC is $59.33, which is $8.48 above the current price. The public float for HWC is 84.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HWC on February 19, 2023 was 453.33K shares.

Trading Update: Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Stock Endures 2.18% Monthly Volatility

HWC’s stock has fallen by -3.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.01% and a quarterly drop of -4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Hancock Whitney Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for HWC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for HWC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HWC, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

HWC Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.71. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Ziluca Christopher S, who sale 1,821 shares at the price of $53.11 back on Feb 02. After this action, Ziluca Christopher S now owns 18,314 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $96,713 using the latest closing price.

Knight Cecil W. Jr, the Chief Banking Officer of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 6,675 shares at $50.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Knight Cecil W. Jr is holding 30,240 shares at $334,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +37.94. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.